Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Best PDA Comments to Each Other on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could just be one of our favorite couples of 2017. The two started quietly dating sometime in February and before we knew it, "J-Rod" was here.

Although they were very private about their relationship at first, the two began showing more and more PDA. Our favorite J-Rod moments? Their Instagram comments to each other. We kind of can't get enough of them.

From heart eyes emojis to "Hurry home," we've seen it all, and we're so here for all of it!

Through their not-so-secret comments, we've been able to catch a glimpse of what a fun couple they are.