Beyoncé's Latest Two Looks Cost Over $20,000

Beyoncé does more than model other fashion designers' looks, of course. Last year, she launched her own athleisure line, Ivy Park, in Topshop stores around the world. "I've been shopping at Topshop for probably 10 years now. It's one of the only places where I can actually shop by myself. It makes me feel like a teenager," she told ELLE in 2016. "Whenever I was in London, it was like a ritual for me—I'd put my hat down low and have a good time getting lost in clothes. I think having a child and growing older made me get more into health and fitness. I realized that there wasn't really an athletic brand for women like myself or my dancers or friends—nothing aspirational for girls like my daughter. I thought of Ivy Park as an idyllic place for women like us." Beyoncé wanted a 50-50 partnership, so she presented Arcadia's CEO "with the idea, the mission statement, the purpose, the marketing strategy—all in the first meeting."

Needless to say, "I think he was pretty blown away."

Beyoncé had done other fashion lines in the past, but she felt more "prepared" when she pitched Ivy Park. "We had countless meetings; we searched for and auditioned designers for months. I knew the engineering of the fabric and the fit had to be the first priority. We really took our time, developed custom technical fabrics, and tried to focus on pushing athleticwear further. And because I've spent my life training and rehearsing, I was very particular about what I wanted," the "XO" singer told the magazine. "I'm sweating, I'm doing flips—so we designed a high-waist legging that's flattering when you're really moving around and pushing yourself."