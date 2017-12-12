Jessica Chastain Feared for Her Career After Denouncing Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood

Back in October, The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein—allegations Weinstein's attorney Charles Harder called "false and defamatory."

After the story was released, Chastain took to Twitter to share her own experiences in Hollywood.

"I was warned from the beginning," she tweeted. "The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again."

As the conversation around sexual harassment evolved and more accusers came forward, Chastain continued to speak out. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Chastain claimed a "well-known actor" even advised her to "calm down."

Chastain started to worry that letting her voice be heard could negatively impact her career.

"I've got a good group of girlfriends on WhatsApp, and I said, ‘I'm really terrified I'm destroying my career right now. I wonder if people will still see me as an actress, and want to work with knowing I have these opinions,'" she told The New York Times.