Paris Hilton Majorly Shades Lindsay Lohan When Asked About Infamous Girls' Night Out With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is spilling the tea about the now infamous photo of the "Holy Trinity," 11-years after the making.

It was this same iconic photo of Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan that shocked the tabloid world since the celebs were engaged in a heated feud that apparently involved drink-throwing, name-calling and, of course, plenty of nasty clap-backs.

And Hilton may have just reignited that divisive feud after she threw major shade at Lohan, telling Australia's MTV News, "It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."