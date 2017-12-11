Matt Damon Reveals Why He and Ben Affleck Didn't Spend Thanksgiving Together

Even celebrity BFFs have difficulty finding time to hang out.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck faced this exact dilemma when Affleck planned on spending Thanksgiving with Damon and his family, who lives just down the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Damon, however, had other plans for Thanksgiving—and they didn't include the Batman star.
The Downsizing actor told E! News exclusively, "I ended up going to Boston to be with my family."
Through laughs, the star explained that it was not Affleck's fault the buddies spent the day apart, saying, "It is not his fault he didn't spend Thanksgiving with me. It's my fault that I left. I was in another state."
And with Christmas around the corner, Damon is the one with the unconfirmed holiday plans this time around. "I try not see him as much as possible," he teased, adding, "We may in-fact be in the same area code during Christmas. I try to crash his parties whenever I can, highfalutin affair."
Even while promoting his own movie, Damon could not help but to gush about his friend of more than 30 years, who he describes as, "An amazing guy."
"I'm always happy when he's happy," the 47-year-old said of Affleck, to which co-star Hong Chau responded, "I'm very happy you're happy when he's happy."
E! News also got the low-down on Chau's reaction to being nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category. "It feels amazing!" the actress gushed, revealing that she was actually in the shower when the announcements came out.
Downsizing premiers in theatres nationwide on December 21.