EXCLUSIVE!

Ed Sheeran on Hoopla Around Beyoncé's Changing Email Addresses: It Was "Blown Out of Proportion"

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 1:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Taylor Swift: Look What 2017 Made Her Do

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says

James Corden & Julia Carey, 2017 Emmys, Couples

James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

Remember when Ed Sheeran mentioned how Beyoncé changes her email address every week? Well, the British singer-songwriter now says the apparent hysteria surrounding Bey's communication and privacy tactics was "quite blown out of proportion."

He recently described the Lemonade artist as "very good" at hiding, going as far to regularly create new accounts to correspond with Sheeran while working on his remix of "Perfect."

When E! News exclusively caught up with the singer at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City Sheeran dismissed the hoopla, explaining to us, "There is someone that I email who gives me her new email." Although getting in touch with the Queen Bey may be a bit difficult, the star is understanding since, after all, she is the highest-paid woman in music.

Ed Sheeran Says Beyonce Changes Her Email Every Week

Sheeran added that working with her on the remix of his single proved that "her talent kinda knows no bounds." As he told us, "She's such a friendly person and super, super talented."

In addition to being blessed by a collab with musical royalty, the singer was recently among real life royalty when he received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Prince Charles for his services to music and charity.

The momentous occasion brought up the question of whether Sheeran would be willing to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials. "If they asked I'd say, 'Yeah, why not?" Ed shared with E! News. "There is no reason not to."

Ed Sheeran, Prince Charles

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

As for his actual plans come the new year, Sheeran said he'll be focused on kicking a smoking habit for good. The "Shape of You" crooner quit smoking in May, but said in our interview, "I think that is going to be my new year resolution every year now, because I am not going back to that."

Sheeran also hopes to introduce new healthy habits into his lifestyle by running more and "ridding my lungs of all the filth that was in it."

Good for you, Ed! Watch our entire sit-down with the celeb by pressing play on the video above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Beyoncé , Apple News , Interviews , Exclusives , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.