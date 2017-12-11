Flashback! See Meghan Markle as a Sexy Santa on Deal or No Deal

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Taylor Swift: Look What 2017 Made Her Do

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says

James Corden & Julia Carey, 2017 Emmys, Couples

James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before she became a star on Suits, Meghan Markle was a case model on Deal or No Deal.

And ever since Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in November, pictures from her earlier years have been surfacing.

In this 2006 photo, Markle can be seen wearing a sexy Santa outfit on an episode of the show as she stands with case 24.

Along with her fellow case models, Markle also strikes a pose with host Howie Mandel for the holiday themed episode, which aired on Christmas Day 11 years ago.

Markle will be celebrating Christmas a little bit differently this year.

Meghan Markle Started as a Case Model and Now She's Almost Royalty: See Her Days on Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A source told E! News earlier this month that after spending time with her mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, she'll head back to London where she will spend the holidays with Harry and do the traditional royal family celebrations at Sandringham.

And after the holiday, the newly-engaged couple will be going on vacation. 

"They're looking forward to some sun," a source close to Meghan tells us.

The couple will tie the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

An insider told E! News that Harry has already asked his brother Prince William to be his best man and Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have roles in the wedding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Holidays , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.