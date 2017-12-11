Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Kiss and Dance at Jingle Ball and We Can't Get Over It

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn't hold back when it came to getting their PDA on over the weekend!

Making a rare public appearance together, the couple was attended the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City and had everyone around them swooning over their sweet romance. Not only were they spotted dancing and singing along at the show—to none other than Tay's bestie Ed Sheeran—but they were even seen holding hands and sneaking in a kiss at one point.

In fact, photogs caught the pair leaving Madison Square Garden following the concert, holding hands as they made their way out of the venue. Taylor looked chic in a multi-colored, plaid winter coat with chunky, gold-adorned boots, while Joe rocked jeans and navy sweater and jacket.