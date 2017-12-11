Predicting the 2018 Oscar Nominees: How Films Like Call Me By Your Name, Get Out and More Stack Up

We're inching closer to Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

With nominations for some of the most important awards shows already behind us—including the 2018 Golden Globes and 2018 Critics' Choice Awards—we're looking forward to one more big announcement...

The 2018 Academy Awards nominations!

Unfortunately, this year's group of Oscar nominees won't be announced until January 23, 2018, but that doesn't mean we have to wait a month and a half to start at least thinking about them.

With that being said, here are our predictions, based upon the awards show nominations that have already been announced: