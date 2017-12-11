Golden Globes 2018 TV Nominations Snubs & Surprises: Katherine Langford, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kit Harington & More

Take a look at the biggest snubs and surprises for the 2018 Golden Globes nominations now.

We've got comedies back from the dead (Will & Grace), new kids in town (SMILF, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and royal dramas (The Crown, Game of Thrones) all coming in hot at the 2018 Golden Globes. But not every show and performer gets its deserved due. We're talking about The Good Place, obviously, among other shows.

They (you know, they) like to say we're in the golden age of TV. That means the Golden Globes nominations are always full of plenty of snubs and surprises when there are just so many good shows and actors turning in great performances on a weekly basis.

SNUB: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington The king and queen of Game of Thrones switched from the supporting categories to lead...but that did not pay off for them. May the odds ever be in their favor for the final season, which probably isn't coming out until 2019. Prepare yourselves, it's going to be a long time before winter returns.

SURPRISE: Katherine Langford The Hollywood Foreign Press Association remembered how good Katherine Langford was as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why! Hurray! But seriously, her performance in the Netflix drama was star-making.

SNUB: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Females are strong as hell, just as this comedy is. Performances from Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski remain hilarious...chalk this one up to too much good TV?

SNUB: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend A previous Golden Globe winner, Rachel Bloom stars in and co-created CW's musical comedy. She has one Globe already, but that doesn't mean she shouldn't keep getting nominated, especially as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend continues to be a trailblazer in what you can accomplish in an hour on broadcast TV.

SNUB: Sean Hayes Remember how Will & Grace came back from TV heaven and was amazing? The series received a Best TV Comedy or Musical nomination, as did Eric McCormack, but what about Sean Hayes? Sean Hayes has not missed a beat and still remains an expert at physical comedy. Younger actors take note!

SURPRISE: Kevin Bacon Golden Globes are always good to give out a nomination to somebody in a streaming series you probably never heard of. No disrespect to Kevin Bacon or Amazon, but have you watched I Love Dick?

SNUB: Debra Messing Only one actor from the Will & Grace foursome got nominated, but what makes Will & Grace so special is the foursome. So...what happened here?

SNUB: Winona Ryder Winona Ryder's performance as frantic mother Joyce Byers makes Stranger Things—she's the backbone of the series and constantly delivers.

SNUB: Carrie Coon Carrie Coon could've been nominated for The Leftovers and/or Fargo, yet she did not get a nod for either. How? Why? What? When will Carrie Coon get the love she deserves?!

SURPRISE: Pamela Adlon This is a good surprise. Pamela Adlon stars in, writes and directs Better Things. It's truly a passion project and it shows in every episode she produces. If you're not watching Better Things, well, change that.

SNUB: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore The No. 1 mom and dad on TV right now get a lot of love form the fans, but apparently not from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Randall and Kate got noms, but none for Jack and Rebecca seems wrong. Moore is doing the best work of her career with those monologues. SMH...

SNUB: Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross is dynamic on black-ish. Tracee Ellis Ross not getting a Golden Globe nomination for black-ish is the opposite of dynamic.

SURPRISE: Alison Brie GLOW was one of the best surprises of the summer, just as this nomination is one of the best surprises of the 2018 nominations.

SNUB: Megan Mullally Megan Mullally's Karen Walker is one of the best and most entertaining characters on TV. We didn't know how much we missed her until Will & Grace returned and now we never want to live without Karen Walker/Megan Mullally on our screens on a weekly basis.

SURPRISE: Frankie Shaw, SMILF We should've seen this coming: the Golden Globes love women making a splash in comedy. SMILF and its star/creator Frankie Shaw have been getting accolades on top of accolades, the Golden Globe nomination is just the latest.

SNUB: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Is this the end of Veep's award show reign? The HBO comedy, which will return for a final season, was shut out at the 2018 Golden Globes. This last season wasn't the show's strongest, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus still turned in an expert comic performance.

SNUB: Alexis Bledel Hey, Alexis Bledel got an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, so that's great. A Golden Globe nomination would've just been the cherry on top of the sundae.

SNUB: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, The Good Place NBC's afterlife comedy is one of the smartest shows on TV with Ted Danson and Kristen Bell turning in career-redefining performances. When will the Globes and Emmys start paying attention? What the fork?!

