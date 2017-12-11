Will & Grace Did What Other '90s Revivals Didn't—Get a Golden Globe Nomination

Oh, honey, NBC's fierce four just broke even more new ground.

With the nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards just announced—the first award show the Peacock's revival of Will & Grace has been eligible for—the beloved comedy's comeback has managed to do the one thing that all the zombie shows back from the dead before them weren't able to: It got nominated.

As revealed by presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone, Will & Grace is up for awards in two major categories, with nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy (Eric McCormack).