Bobby Cannavale Gushes Over Life With a Third Son: I'd Be a Dad "Full-Time"

Bobby Cannavale is a dad times three—and life couldn't be better.

The Ferdinand star recently welcomed a third little one in November, E! News previously confirmed. While catching up with the famous dad at the premiere of his latest animated film, Cannavale confirmed he and his off-screen leading lady, Rose Byrne, welcomed a son, adding that having three boys is "just great."

"I love being a dad," he gushed. "I'd do it full-time if I didn't have to make a living."

He also gave us an update on the new mom, adding Byrne is "doing great. She's doing wonderful."