Chris Evans, Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg and More Stars Shower Bullied Student Keaton Jones With Support

Hollywood's hearts are with Keaton Jones.

The student's story went viral on Friday after Jones' mom, Kimberly Jones, shared a video of her tearful son describing the bullying he endures at school. "Why do they bully? What's the point of it?" the youngster asked as he spoke into the camera, detailing how his classmates have poured milk on him, made fun of his appearance and called him "ugly."

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," the upset kid urged to anyone watching. "It's not their fault, but if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. They suck I guess."

Kimberly also explained that the video was taken after she picked up her song from school because he was afraid to go to lunch. "My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids," she encouraged. "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."