Chris Evans, Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg and More Stars Shower Bullied Student Keaton Jones With Support

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Taylor Swift: Look What 2017 Made Her Do

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says

James Corden & Julia Carey, 2017 Emmys, Couples

James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

Snoop Dogg, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Evans

Getty Images

Hollywood's hearts are with Keaton Jones

The student's story went viral on Friday after Jones' mom, Kimberly Jones, shared a video of her tearful son describing the bullying he endures at school. "Why do they bully? What's the point of it?" the youngster asked as he spoke into the camera, detailing how his classmates have poured milk on him, made fun of his appearance and called him "ugly."

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," the upset kid urged to anyone watching. "It's not their fault, but if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. They suck I guess."

Kimberly also explained that the video was taken after she picked up her song from school because he was afraid to go to lunch. "My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids," she encouraged. "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Charity Work

It seems Hollywood heard Jones' message loud and clear because famous faces from all corners of the industry have been showering Keaton with support. 

Virtually every celebrity from Kevin Jonas to Cardi B, Millie Bobby Brown to Snoop Dogg have been digitally comforting the star and standing behind his message. "Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate," Snoop Dogg encouraged. 

"I love this boy and I've never met him. YOU are an angel my friend, don't ever let others define who you are. You are brave and beautiful just as you are," Eva Longoria penned to the youngster on Instagram. "Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don't listen to them so that poison doesn't ever get to your pure heart. I think you are a special human being that deserves nothing but happiness. And you will have it. Many blessings to you. And when you think you don't have the strength, you should know I'm sending you all my energy to help you through."

"As a father but really just as a human with a heart this breaks my heart makes me mad it's not ok," Orlando Bloom added. 

"This actually breaks my heart!" 15-year-old Romeo Beckham commented. "Why are people so mean?!? Bullies should be ashamed and shamed!! It's ok to be different."

Normani Kordei Reveals Why She Opened Up About Cyber Bullying on Dancing With the Stars: It's a Very Scary Thing

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Bullying and Social Media

"Keaton baby, just know you're not alone," Demi Lovatoreminded the young student. "There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart."

As for a silver lining, Keaton has gotten some pretty cool offers from supportive stars. Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld issued Keaton a public invitation to be her date to the the premiere of the film this Tuesday. Meanwhile, Avengers star Chris Evansinvited him and his mom as his guests. 

"Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better," the action star tweeted. "While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"

What do you say, Keaton?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Evans , Eva Longoria , Romeo Beckham , Orlando Bloom , Millie Bobby Brown , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.