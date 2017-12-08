Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 20-Foot Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree probably costs more than your entire holiday gift budget.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of her whopping 20-foot tree, decorated with fake snow, mini string lights and massive rose gold-colored ball-shaped ornaments. Of course, Kylie did not create this masterpiece, reminiscent of Christmas trees found in Disney and Universal Studios theme parks, on her own; she enlisted the help of Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham, a family friend and actor Colton Haynes' husband, and his team of designers.

"Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life..." she wrote.