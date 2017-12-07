Grey's Anatomy's Jason George Breaks Down How His Still-Untitled Spinoff Will Crossover With the ABC Hit

"My understanding is, Ben will be popping up in Grey's Anatomy some and some of your favorite Grey's Anatomy folks will be popping up in the spin-off," George explained to Entertainment Weekly. "When it was Private Practice, the show was located in Los Angeles, so by definition, it had to be an event when they came up to Seattle or vice versa. This one can be an event, but it also doesn't have to be. The fun part is, the writers have an embarrassment of riches, they can play it any way they want it at any given time. They could have a mega event that goes across both shows, or they could just drop off a person for a little bit and go have a beer. 'Hey Avery, this is my friend from the firehouse.'"

While nothing is set in stone yet, showrunner Stacy McKee admitted to the magazine that keeping the stories on both shows interwoven shouldn't be all that difficult. "We're throwing every idea against the wall, and it's like spaghetti, we'll see what sticks. What's fantastic about this show is because it's Grey's Anatomy-adjacent, there's the potential for things to connect really, really easily," she said. "This show takes place in a Seattle fire station that could, in theory, be just a few blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial. Plus, I know all the writers over at Grey's and vice versa, so it'll be a very symbiotic relationship."