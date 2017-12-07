Starbucks' Christmas Tree Frappuccino Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Starbucks is ready for Christmas.
The company has just released their latest creation, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino, just in time for the December holiday. At participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada, you can now sip on the tasty blended beverage starting today until Dec. 11.
So what's in this delicious drink? According to the company's website, "Delicious mocha and peppermint are blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree 'topper.'"
Since it's only available until next week, you only have a short amount of time to try the tasty treat—and take pictures of it for your Instagram!
And social media is really ready to try this drink!
"OH MEH GOAD I JUST SAW THE STARBUCKS CHRISTMAS TREE FRAPPUCCINO and the very sight of it gave me a medical event. I want one so badly," one Twitter user wrote.
"I stopped on the way to work to get the Christmas tree frappuchino I don't even like Starbucks," another tweet read. While another social media user asked someone to bring the drink to her, writing, "Omg someone plz bring me a Christmas tree frap from Starbucks."
What do you think about Starbucks' new drink? Are you going to try it?
Sound off in the comments!