Starbucks' Christmas Tree Frappuccino Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Starbucks is ready for Christmas.

The company has just released their latest creation, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino, just in time for the December holiday. At participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada, you can now sip on the tasty blended beverage starting today until Dec. 11.

So what's in this delicious drink? According to the company's website, "Delicious mocha and peppermint are blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree 'topper.'"