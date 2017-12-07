Teen Mom 2 Star Adam Lind Released From Jail

Lind was recently arrested for alleged domestic assault in November and his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, was later granted a protection order against him, according to Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Houska has moved on with her life, having married Cole DeBoer in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, son Watson, in January. The couple celebrated their marriage with a wedding party in Oct. 2017.

In an August episode of Teen Mom 2, Houska said she had learned Lind tested positive for crystal meth. "Yeah, it's very serious—and it is scary," she told the show's producer Mandi. "If I had my choice, I don't want [Aubree] in the house because he's doing drugs. Obviously, he's probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision...so that she didn't see much."