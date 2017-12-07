Scott Disick "Only Had Eyes" for Sofia Richie at Art Basel

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick continue to get cozy in Miami.
While attending DuJour's Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off event at The Confidante on Dec. 6, the two cuddled up for a picture. Kourtney Kardashian's ex slid his arm around the fashion model as they posed for the photo.
Richie wore a black dress with a lace-up detailing while Disick wore a black button-down shirt, which he left a tad open to expose his chest and a gold chain.
A source told E! News the two arrived around 7:30 p.m. and stayed for only about an hour. The insider said the couple seemed "very low key" inside the party and mingled with the other guests while a bodyguard watched closely.
"They were affectionate with their arms around each other," the source said. "They shared a few kisses."
Another source said Disick "only had eyes for Sofia last night" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.
The daughter of Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie was spotted hitting the beach with Disick earlier that day. An eyewitness told E! News the two came down to the beach around 11 a.m. and stayed for about an hour. The insider said the two then met up with friend David Grutman—owner of the nightclub LIV in Miami—to enjoy some time on his boat.
The pair were first romantically linked to each other back in May when they were spotted flirting on a yacht in Cannes.