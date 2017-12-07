Scott Disick "Only Had Eyes" for Sofia Richie at Art Basel

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Octavia Spencer

Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

Jenni Rivera, Latin Grammys, 2010

Five Years Without Jenni Rivera: The Moments Her Kids Wish She Were Here to See

Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet

Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Cuter Than Their Onscreen One

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick continue to get cozy in Miami. 

While attending DuJour's Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off event at The Confidante on Dec. 6, the two cuddled up for a picture. Kourtney Kardashian's ex slid his arm around the fashion model as they posed for the photo. 

Richie wore a black dress with a lace-up detailing while Disick wore a black button-down shirt, which he left a tad open to expose his chest and a gold chain.

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

A source told E! News the two arrived around 7:30 p.m. and stayed for only about an hour. The insider said the couple seemed "very low key" inside the party and mingled with the other guests while a bodyguard watched closely.

"They were affectionate with their arms around each other," the source said. "They shared a few kisses." 

Another source said Disick "only had eyes for Sofia last night" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.

The daughter of Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie was spotted hitting the beach with Disick earlier that day. An eyewitness told E! News the two came down to the beach around 11 a.m. and stayed for about an hour. The insider said the two then met up with friend David Grutman—owner of the nightclub LIV in Miami—to enjoy some time on his boat.

Richie recently shared how her father really feels about her dating Disick. Watch the video to see what she says.

The pair were first romantically linked to each other back in May when they were spotted flirting on a yacht in Cannes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Sofia Richie , Scott Disick
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.