Fergie Recalls Crystal Meth Addiction: "I Was Hallucinating on a Daily Basis"

Fergie doesn't want to erase her past.

When she was a member of the pop trip Wild Orchid in the early 2000s, Fergie began using crystal meth. At her lowest point, "I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis," the 42-year-old "A Little Work" singer told the U.K.'s iNews Thursday. "It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I'd just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny."

Fergie believed the CIA, FBI and a SWAT team were tracking her, so she sought refuge at a church. "They tried to kick me out, because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body," she recalled. "I bolted past the altar into a hallway and two people were chasing me. I remember thinking, 'If I walk outside, and the SWAT team's out there, I was right all along. But if they're not out there, then it's the drugs making me see things and I'm going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don't want to live my life like this any more, anyway.' I walked out of the church—obviously, there was no SWAT team. It was just me, in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment."