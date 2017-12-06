Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits, Under $100

It's the holidays! You've got places to go and people to see.
Since you're going to see people you rarely encounter and meet new friends and family, looking good is a must. But, we've got good news: You don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks.
E! Style Correspondent and Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down three on-trend looks for the holidays at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. And, they're all under $100, so can channel your inner celebrity no matter your budget.
Check out her top picks below!
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
The supermodel struts down the streets of New York after Vogue party in metallic gown, featuring a deep V-neck and high thigh split. She then finishes the look with a Mona Lisa clutch, sleek ponytail and chrome-tinted heels.
Women's Lulu Block Heel Sandals, $29.99
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Make the holidays spectacular with a colorful ensemble like the singer. Outside of Good Morning America, the star stunned in the sequined Attico dress, paired with yellow-tinted Elizabeth and James glasses, sheer hosiery and red pumps. It's eye-catching, on trend and ready for any holiday party on your calendar.
Striped Velvert Dress, $49.90
Daisie, $89.95
Article continues below
Sunflower Drop Earrings, $38.00
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actress struts onto The Tonight Show set the same way we hope to walk into a holiday party—happy and well-dressed. She stuns in a Derek Lam 10 Crosby velvet jumpsuit, Christian Louboutin heels and layered gold necklaces.
Velvet Slip Dress, $35
Article continues below
Siren, $59.98
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: These Mila Kunis-Inspired Holiday Dresses Ring in Under $100