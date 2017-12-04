2018 Oscars Trailer Pokes Fun at 2017 Best Picture Winner Mistake

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 10:42 AM

Award season is well underway, and the Oscars want to remind you that they "do it better" than anybody else—at least that's the theme of the Academy's newly released trailer.

The minute-long clip shows a highlight reel of 2017's films. From comedies like Daddy's Home 2 and Girls Trip to action-packed films like Wonder Woman and Transformers: The Last Knight, the trailer showcases several genres.

The trailer also featured several memorable moments from last year's award show, including Justin Timberlake's opening performance, Viola Davis' emotional acceptance speech for her Best Supporting Actress win and—of course—that Best Picture gaffe when La La Land was mistakenly pronounced the winner instead of Moonlight.

Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Finally, the trailer shows a few highlights from Jimmy Kimmel's hosting duties. After hosting last year's ceremony, the Jimmy Kimmy Live host is back for round two.

Watch the video to see the full trailer and relive some of the best moments from the 2017 Oscars.

The trailer premieres three months before Oscar night. The 2018 Academy Awards air March 4 at 8:00 pm EST. 

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

