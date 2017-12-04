Elton John's Mother Dies at Age 92: "I Am in Shock"

Elton John shared some heartbreaking news with fans Monday.

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything," John tweeted. "I will miss you so much." John, 70, did not reveal the circumstances surrounding 92-year-old Sheila Farebrother's death.

The "Candle in the Wind" singer announced on Mother's Day that he had reconciled with his mother after a nine-year estrangement. Their détente came after he fell ill with "an unusual bacterial" infection while touring in South America, and he canceled several shows to recover.

Their troubles allegedly began after John told his mother to cut off contact with two of their friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after a falling out. "I told him, 'I'm not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me.' Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me," she told The Daily Telegraph two years ago. "He then banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!"