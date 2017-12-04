Elton John's Mother Dies at Age 92: "I Am in Shock"

KMazur/WireImage
Elton John shared some heartbreaking news with fans Monday.
"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything," John tweeted. "I will miss you so much." John, 70, did not reveal the circumstances surrounding 92-year-old Sheila Farebrother's death.
The "Candle in the Wind" singer announced on Mother's Day that he had reconciled with his mother after a nine-year estrangement. Their détente came after he fell ill with "an unusual bacterial" infection while touring in South America, and he canceled several shows to recover.
Their troubles allegedly began after John told his mother to cut off contact with two of their friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after a falling out. "I told him, 'I'm not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me.' Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me," she told The Daily Telegraph two years ago. "He then banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!"
Farebrother blamed her son-in-law, David Furnish, for inspiring John to sever ties with Halley and Reid. "I had no intention of dropping John and Bob and I told Elton so. He told me I thought more of Bob Halley than I did of my own son," Farebrother said. "And to that I said to him, 'And you think more of that f--king thing you married than your own mother.'" Farebrother also held a grudge against John for not visiting his stepfather before his death in 2010. "Clearly Elton wasn't worried about him," she told The Daily Telegraph. "He wasn't worried about me, either."
In 2016, the music legend spoke about their rift in a Rolling Stone interview. "It upsets me, but to be honest with you, I don't miss her. When she says things in the press, like last year, 'I haven't spoken to Elton since he married that f--king a--hole David Furnish...' That was pretty hard to take," he said. "I don't hate my mother. I look after her, but I don't want her in my life.'"
But, John announced in May 2017 that they had settled their differences. "Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day!" the singer tweeted at the time. "So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo."
By his own admission, John had a difficult relationship with his parents.
"They wouldn't hold you," he told Rolling Stone. "They wouldn't say they loved you."
John admitted he was "afraid" of his father, who died in 1991 without ever seeing him perform live. "I was walking on eggshells the whole time trying to get his approval. He's been dead for a long time, and I'm still trying to prove things to him. I still do things and say, 'Dad, you would've loved this.'" The eight-time Grammy Award winner said he is still scarred from being beaten by his father as a child. "My mum always says, 'That's just the way we did it in those days, and it didn't affect you,'" he said. "And I'd say, 'What are you talking about? It affects me every day.'"