Late Rapper Lil Peep Remembered by Friends and Family During Emotional Memorial

Rapper Lil Peep may be gone, but he's not forgotten.

The 21-year-old, whose birth name was Gustav Åhr, was remembered by friends and family at an emotional memorial in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

According to a post to fans on his Instagram, the event, which was live streamed, was intended to celebrate "the fascinating and colorful life" of the late music man, who also modeled.

Gus died on Nov. 15 of an apparent drug overdose. He was set to perform at a nightclub in Tucson when when his manager found him unresponsive in his tour bus, Sergeant Pete Dugan confirmed to E! News at the time.

The rapper was given medical attention, but could not be revived. Drug paraphernalia was found on the bus and detectives found evidence of a drug overdose, but no sign of foul play, per Dugan. An investigation is currently in progress.