Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Husband Larry Split

It's over for Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and her husband of 28 years Larry Caputo.
On the reality show last month, she had said the two, who share adult son and daughter Larry Jr. and Victoria, were going through "not such great times" and that there was a "strain" on their marriage. Theresa and Larry have not appeared on each other's social media pages in almost a year.
"After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the two said in a joint statement posted by People on Sunday. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"I've changed and he has changed," Theresa, 51, had said about her husband on Long Island Medium last month. "We're both not happy and, you know, it's hard to try to work through that. It's not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change."
"This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don't know what is going to happen," she said. "It's just...it's wearing on me."
Larry did not comment but did last week retweet a fan who expressed support for the couple after watching Theresa talk about their relationship troubles.