SNL Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations With "Welcome to Hell" Video

Men, welcome to women's hell. They've been living in it for a long time.

In a mock bubblegum pop music video that aired on NBC's SNL on Saturday, cast members Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant and show host Saoirse Ronan wear bright Barbie-like outfits and feign shock about the ongoing sexual harassment allegations involving many powerful and rich men in Hollywood, the news business and politics. Melissa Villaseñor and Leslie Jones join in too.

"Hey there boys, we know the last couple of months have been frickin' insane," Strong says.

"All these big, cool powerful guys are turning out to be, what's the word? Habitual predators?" Bryant says.

"Cat's out of the bag," a crimped haired McKinnon replies. "Women get harassed all the time."

"And it's like, 'Dang, is this the world now?" Bryant asks.

"Welcome to hell," the women sing. "Now we're all in here / Look around, isn't it nice / It's a full nightmare / Ain't it so cool / Playing this Guess Who? / Yeah, it's a lot / But it's what we got / Welcome to Hell, hey!"