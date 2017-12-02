Snooki Weighs in Why Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Isn't Coming Back for Jersey Shore Revival

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is sounding off on the triumphant return to Jersey Shore!

The reality star dished about the upcoming, yet-to-be filmed series in her recent podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, and talked about the most-talked-about caveat regarding the upcoming revival—the fact that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not be returning.

Earlier this week, MTV announced that almost all of the original cast of Jersey Shore would be coming back for an all new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is believed to be a show involving the Jersey Shore cast members going on vacation together with their families. What could go wrong?

When the network made the big reveal it announced that new series, which will air in 2018, would star original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Noticeably absent from the list of returnees was Giancola—and the Internet's been aflame with speculation on why she's not on the roster.

And the reason why is exactly what you'd guess...

A source told E! News that Sammi isn't coming back because she did not want to film with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who was missing from the cast's road trip reunion on E! in August.

"She's happy in her current relationship and didn't want to be disrespectful of that," said the source.