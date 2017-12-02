Britney Spears Gets Major Birthday Love from Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' doting boyfriend Sam Asghari, who celebrated their one-year anniversary two weeks ago, hopped on Instagram on Saturday to share some love for his leading lady on her 36th birthday.
The actor posted an Instagram video to his birthday of his gal and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive."
The video shows Britney, blowing out birthday cupcakes in a room filled with rose petals, candles and romance. Looks like the "Lucky" singer is a lucky lady!
Sam can be overheard saying, "Happy birthday, baby!"
Britney coos back to the camera, "Thank you!"
The singer posted the same video with the caption, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."
But that's not all for Britney's birthday treats.
The songstress posted another video from her romantic Friday night, sharing with fans a video of her singing an a capella version of Elvis' "Fools Rush In" in her foyer.
On Saturday she wrote, "I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot!"
She continued, "I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!"
Britney didn't tag her boyfriend in the post, but seeing as how the house is set up for birthday bliss, it seems likely that the lucky guy was her videographer.
Check out the adorable duo's cutest moments...
YouTube
Love at First Sight
The 35-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 23, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped mid-November. Onscreen chemistry? Check!
Snapchat
Her Special Someone
Spears wished her fans a very merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari.
Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight
The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve.
Instagram
Puppy Love
Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!
Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans
In March, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
Instagram
In the 'Bu
Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!
Instagram
Fitness Fanatics
Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike.
Instagram
He Drives Her Crazy
The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017.
Instagram
All Dressed Up
The pair get close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance.
Instagram
Jet-Setters
In June, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts.
Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth
Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.
Instagram
L-O-V-E
"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo.