Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hang Out With Chris Rock at His Comedy Show

Reality and music royalty met comedy royalty on Friday; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met Chris Rock backstage at his comedy show on a date night.

In addition, West hung out with both Rock and the comic’s longtime friend and vetetan comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband had attended Rock's show at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre—home of the Oscars, which the comedian and actor has hosted. Kim posted on her Snapchat page a photo of her and West standing backstage with Rock and his girlfriend, CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwok, as well as a pic of West smiling as he stands in between Rock and Murphy.

Comedienne Candice Thompson also posted pics of Kim and Kanye from backstage.

The two were spotted looking cozy inside the show. An eyewitness told E! News they stayed for the whole show and were laughing throughout.

"It was a bit chilly so Kanye actually took his jacket off and gave it to Kim," the person said. "Towards the end, Kim leaned her head on Kanye and they were basically cuddling at the show. They were sitting in box seats and nobody bothered them. They were so chill and they seemed to be having a really calm and romantic date night."