John Mayer Still Keeps Tabs on Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry

Ain't no shame in his game.

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday, John Mayer was asked if he tuned in for the four-day YouTube live-stream Katy Perry hosted in June to promote her fifth album, Witness. "Yeah, I did," he said. Asked to comment further, he said, "I think you'd have to watch all 96 hours to get the final verdict. That's her thing, man—to go big and bold. Yeah, I checked in with it. It's definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend asleep."

Mayer had no qualms about admitting he checked in on the "Swish Swish" singer. "The way I see things now, I call it 'stand in the middle of the boat.' If someone says, 'I don't watch that,' it's like, 'Yes, you do.' You know? It's like, if you want to text someone...I texted Katy happy birthday. It was 4 in the morning. It was like a post-midnight, haven't-gone-to-sleep-yet, it's-technically-your-birthday send. Because how weird is it to be like, 'I want to say happy birthday now, but I'm going to wait until tomorrow afternoon?'" the rocker argued. "Be a person, man!"

John Mayer, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo

In short, Mayer said, "Watch when you want to watch it. Be human about it."

Perry once said Mayer was the best lover she ever had, and later in the show, Mayer was asked to reveal the best lover he ever had. At first, he guffawed and asked, "What's the way out of this?" He was similarly evasive when The New York Times asked him for a reaction in June, saying, "I don't have a cool-enough thought for you. I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39—I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again." But on Monday, after host Andy Cohen prodded him to answer the question, Mayer pointed to his head and said, "Right here."

"It's on a little SD card," he said. "I've been creating it myself. I have been my best lover so far."

(E! and Bravo are the best members of the NBCUniversal family.)

