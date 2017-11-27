Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and More Stars

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
It's award season time!
Close to two weeks before the 2018 Golden Globe nominations are announced, Hollywood's biggest stars from the big screen headed to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Hosted by Hedwig and the Angry Inch star John Cameron Mitchell, the event signals one of the first award shows of the film award season while honoring the filmmaking community. Producer Jason Blum, actor Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, politician Al Gore, cinematographer Edward Lachman and actress Nicole Kidman are just some of the luminaries set to receive Gotham Tribute during the night.
Meanwhile, films like Get Out and I, Tonya were favored to pick up a few honors of their own. But like many award shows, the big winners aren't announced until after the red carpet.
Take a look at what your favorite celebs were wearing...
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies actress brought the razzle dazzle with a glittering dress and Chloe Gosselin heels at the 2017 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Armie Hammer
The Call Me By Your Name actor dons a navy blue suit on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman
One of the night's honorees smiles wide on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Robert Pattinson
The Twilight star opted for a sleek suit for the night of fashion, glamour and films.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for IFP
Saoirse Ronan
Irish actress donned a white and floral dress for the occasion.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Rachel Weisz
The brunette opted for a glittering black minidress.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Reese Witherspoon
Fresh off her trip to Paris, the Legally Blonde star was all smiles at the Gotham Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
James Franco
The Disaster Artist star dons a three-piece suit and a smile in NYC.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
John Leguizamo
The actor goes for a grey suit and vest for a trip down the red carpet in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Mary J. Blige
The singer and Mudbound star shows off some serious leg when she hit the red carpet in a Temraza gown on Monday night.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Allison Williams
The Get Out actress blooms in a floral frock at the 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Adam Sandler
The funnyman suits up for the red carpet award show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Garrett Hedlund
The actor attends the 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Margot Robbie
The I, Tonya star shimmered in black at the 2017 Gotham Awards.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sofia Coppola
The Beguiled director takes to the red carpet in a casual blouse and pants.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Carey Mulligan
The Mudbound actress was all smiles at the night of celebration in NYC.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
The Mudbound star smiles wide at the night honoring independent films.
Carla Gugino
The Gerald's Game star dons a black jumpsuit for the 2017 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau
Brooklyn Prince
The Florida Project star smiles wide on the step and repeat.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF
Timothée Chalamet
The Call Me By Your Name actor suits up in a red velvet ensemble for IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Josh Charles & Sophie Flack
The Law & Order: True Crime star and his wife arrive at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Daniel Kaluuya
The Get Out star arrives at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alia Shawkat
The Search Party star poses in purple.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
The Big Sick writers take to the red carpet at the Gotham Awards.
Cynthia Nixon
The Sex and the City star attends the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2017 in New York City.