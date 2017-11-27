Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and More Stars

It's award season time!

Close to two weeks before the 2018 Golden Globe nominations are announced, Hollywood's biggest stars from the big screen headed to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Hosted by Hedwig and the Angry Inch star John Cameron Mitchell, the event signals one of the first award shows of the film award season while honoring the filmmaking community. Producer Jason Blum, actor Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, politician Al Gore, cinematographer Edward Lachman and actress Nicole Kidman are just some of the luminaries set to receive Gotham Tribute during the night.

Meanwhile, films like Get Out and I, Tonya were favored to pick up a few honors of their own. But like many award shows, the big winners aren't announced until after the red carpet.

Take a look at what your favorite celebs were wearing...