Who Is Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson?

Before Meghan Markle found her Prince Charming—aka Prince Harrythis bride-to-be had to kiss a few frogs.

Markle met Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson in 2004 before they embarked on a nearly seven-year relationship—and before she became known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

Unlike her whirlwind romance with the British royal, however, Markle and Engelson took their relationship slowly and waited nearly six years before getting engaged in 2010.

The two later married in a beachfront ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Their island wedding drew 100 of their closest family and friends who, according to the Daily Mail, "partied for four days enjoying local beer, rum punches and human wheelbarrow races along the white-sand beach"—a stark contrast to the English ceremony that is expected to take place in Spring 2018.