Shay Mitchell's Insta-Worthy Gifts Make Living Your Best Life Easier

While Shay Mitchell may have been a pretty little liar, her holiday gift guide is the truth.

When asked what she would want for the holidays, the Canadian actress gushed over the items she can't live without. Now, the star is traveling through India and Maldives—have you seen her Instagram?!— and the practicality of traveling is top of her mind. Yes, she has a soft spot for luxurious candles, high-end sunglasses and faux furs, but when your iPhone is dead, what's the point, right?