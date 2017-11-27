Kim Kardashian & Rihanna Make Rain Boots Look Sexy and So Can You

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Rain Boots

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Let's be honest: Rain boots aren't typically sexy...but with the right celeb-inspired styling tricks, they can be. 

As you battle against sleet and snow, investing in a pair of waterproof footwear ensures you'll never unexpectedly ruin another pair of beloved shoes again. Find a pair of boots that are so comfortable and flattering, you won't want to take them off. But before you relegate yourself to bulky rubber wellies, just know there's variety.

While Rihanna has worn everything from rhinestone-covered thigh-highs to yeti boots, her choice of practical water-resistant Hunter boots is a winter staple and shows how important a pair of rain boots is in the winter. When selecting a prospective pair of shoes, turning to this classic ensures you're not sacrificing style or insulation.

Shearling Coats That'll Keep You Warm All Fall Long

If you want to make more of a splash, there are so many unexpected ways to debut a new style on a chilly day. For the bold, try Kim Kardashian's clear, thigh-high boots to ensure head-turning reactions. Her boots prove you don't have to put fashion over function, and there's always another way to show some serious leg under an oversized denim jacket or winter coat. They look pretty puddle-proof from here...

To keep your footwear game strong, use these celeb-inspired pairs as your winter inspiration. 

ESC: Rain Boots, Meghan Markle

Splash News

Meghan Markle

Don't underestimate the Los Angeles native's expertise in surviving a cold winter. The Canada-based actress has spent a fair amount of winters in snow and rainy days across the pond. Meghan's quality boots prove her taste in shoes is as refined as her type of man. These Kamik boots are the Prince Harry of footwear—cute, warm and reliable. Just like the Suits actress, make sure to tuck in your leggings or pants for extra warmth. Like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Meghan knows how to rock budget-friendly fashion. The exact pair? Only $120.

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Sorel

Joan of Arctic Suede and Rubber Boots, $198

 

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Gianni Bini

Stormie Glitter Duck Cold Weather Block Heel Boots, $59.99

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Dr. Martens

Unisex Winch Waterproof Slip Resistant NS 7 Eye Leather Boots, $94.87

ESC: Rain Boots, Miley Cyrus

XactpiX/ Splash News

Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" singer is always equipped with a fashion statement and enviable footwear. We love how Miley paired her rainbow and balloon shorts with a white denim jacket and matching knee-high boots. The heeled boots simultaneously serve as a neutral and daring statement. In a sea of plain black leather boots, a heeled boot is a breath of fresh air. Take a style cue from the popstar in outfit coordination. Her white boots further accentuate the charm of her two-piece set. Try picking a single color, like the Voice judge, beside black to stand out. 

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Kate Spade New York

Raylan, $90.99

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Marco De Vincenzo

Metallic Point-Toe Bow Boot, $830

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Melissa

Classic Chunky Heel Boots, $165.00

 

ESC: Rihanna, Rain Boots

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rihanna

Riri knows how to shock fans by wearing $10,000 jeweled YSL boots or posting a pic in thigh-high yeti boots, so seeing her on a causal stroll in wellies was equally unexpected. The "Work" singer let her plain Hunter boots counter her vibrant, fire-engine red parka. The style guru shows us how to balance simplicity in even the most extra outfits. A pair of Hunters are the ever-practical shoe choice for the cold-weather seasons. You can rock them with an oversized parka or your signature black sweatshirt and skinny jeans. The boot's height will protect you from any threatening piles of snow or puddles.

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Hunter

Original Tall Wellington Rain Boots, $150

 

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Burberry

Graffiti-Print Rain Boots, $268

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

ASOS

Ganster Wellies, $29

 

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Rain Boots

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Kim Kardashian

If anyone was born to reinvent the rain boot, it was Kim. Even before Kaia Gerber wore a similar pair on the Chanel runway earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star owned the clear knee-high boot look. While this trend seems insanely intimidating, they are so easy to mix and match in your wardrobe. While Kim kept her legs and feet bare underneath her thigh-highs, a patterned pair of tights or socks—like fishnets—is another way to spice up this pair and add a little extra warmth.

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Bobo Choses

Transparent Rain Boots, $38

 

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Qupid

Kloud 13 Over The Knee Boot -Clear/Nude, $34.98

 

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Rain Boots

Yeezy

Transparent PVC Tubular Boots, $950

Rainy-day prep: check. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Every Fall Boot You'll Need in 2017—Right, Millie Bobby Brown?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Meghan Markle , Rihanna , Miley Cyrus , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping , Fashion
