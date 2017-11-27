Selena Gomez's Family "Still Getting Comfortable" With Justin Bieber Romance

Not everyone in Selena Gomez's inner circle may be ready for her new romance.

There's no doubt that something is brewing between the "Come and Get It" singer and Justin Bieber. But as the pair appears to give their relationship another shot, E! News has learned these two decided to celebrate Thanksgiving away from each other.

"They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas," a source shared with E! News. "They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday."

Our insider added, "Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together."

That's not to say these two went the whole holiday weekend without communicating. Another insider says the pair was still in contact and Facetimed while they were apart.