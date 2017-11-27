Terry Crews Reacts to Adam Venit Returning to WME After Sexual Assault Allegations

Terry Crews didn't hold back on expressing how he feels about Adam Venit returning to the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

"SOMEONE GOT A PASS," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star tweeted along with an article by The Hollywood Reporter announcing Venit's return.

Back in October, Crews accused an unnamed "Hollywood executive" of groping his privates. The allegation came via series of tweets and was said to have taken place in 2016 at a Hollywood function. Then in November, Crews reported his alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police. However, Crews didn't publicly tie Venit's name to the alleged incident until he sat down for an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan later that month.