Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J and Princess Love are expecting their first child!

The singer stopped by the daytime talk show The Real and announced that he and his wife were having a baby.

He confirmed the happy news to the table of co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley: "Princess and I—we're expecting."

The proud papa-to-be said, "I am nervous, excited. It finally happened."

The 36-year-old admitted that the couple, who have been married since 2016, had struggled to get pregnant and took more time than he'd expected.

"We were trying for a while. It's not as easy as people think," said Ray J, who also said they didn't know the gender of their child yet, but that he was hoping for a little girl.