Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: Burning Questions Answered

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!
Shortly after Clarence House announced the engagement news Monday, the couple posed for photographers at Kensington Palace. During their appearance, Meghan flashed her engagement ring and told the photographers she was feeling "so happy," while Harry said he was "thrilled."
And now that the couple is engaged and set to tie the knot, there are a lot of questions people have about the wedding. So we're bringing you all of the answers to your burning royal questions. Let's take a look!
1. When will the wedding be?
Answer: While no official date has been announced yet, it has been said that the couple will wed in spring 2018. You may remember, Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011 so they might choose another month. Also, William and Kate are expecting their third child this spring, so the wedding date could be changed based on when baby No. 3 is set to arrive. The wedding is also likely to be held on a weekday, like most royal weddings. William and Kate had their wedding on a Friday.
2. Where will the wedding be held?
Answer: A venue has not yet been announced for Harry and Meghan. Back in 2011, William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey. But there's speculation that Harry and Meghan's wedding will be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
3. Will Meghan officially become a princess?
Answer: It's possible that she could become Princess Henry of Wales, but she wouldn't become a princess in her own right, according to reports. If Harry receives dukedom by Queen Elizabeth II on his wedding day, Meghan would then become a Duchess. Some reports believe Harry will receive the title Duke of Sussex or Duke of Clarence, so Meghan could become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex or Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Clarence.
4. Where will Meghan and Harry live after their wedding?
Answer: The couple will reside in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace after their wedding.
5. Who pays for the wedding?
Answer: "Traditionally the cost of the wedding falls on the wife's family, but surely this won't be the case here," royal expert Kate Williams told CNN. For William and Kate's wedding, the cost is said to have been split between Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Middleton's family. Security for the event is said to be paid by the taxpayer.
6. Will there be a bank holiday for the wedding?
Answer: Not according to British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose official spokesman said (via Independent), "There are no plans for a Bank Holiday."
7. Which celebrities will attend?
Answer: Both Meghan and Harry have a lot of famous friends. Meghan is close friends with Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, while her Suits co-stars could also possibly get an invite to the wedding. Harry is also close pals with singer Ellie Goulding, who performed at William and Kate's reception in 2011. Maybe she'll sing at Meghan and Harry's wedding as well?