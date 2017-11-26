Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Crowned Miss Universe 2017

Bring out the tiara, because there is a new Miss Universe to crown.

At the beginning of tonight's pageant, 92 women from across the globe competed in the annual competition. But as so many viewers know, only one woman can walk away from the 66th Miss Universe Competition as the winner.

Congratulations are in order for Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett was second runner-up and Miss Columbia Laura Gonzalez was runner-up. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France was on hand to crown the winner from The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Three days of preliminary interviews along with a swimsuit and evening gown presentation show took place before the live broadcast.

During the competition, the 22-year-old wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and charisma.

Soon after Sunday night's show began, the 16 semi-finalists and then Top 10 were named. They went on to compete in swimwear, evening gown, final question and final look.

Before reading the winner off the paper, Harvey made reference to his headline-making gaffe in 2015 when he accidentally called out Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner, instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

When he was presented with the names of the winner tonight, Harvey joked to the contestants, "Be afraid. Be very afraid."