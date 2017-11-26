Fergie Rocks Her Performance During Miss Universe 2017's Evening Gown Competition

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Below Deck

Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

Stephanie Pratt, Jonny Mitchell

Stephanie Pratt Breaks Down in Tears Over Messy Breakup With Jonny Mitchell

ESC: Kylie Jenner

You're Doing It Wrong: Shaping Your Eyebrows Like Kylie Jenner

Fergie gave it that boom-boom pow!

The singer took to the stage during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday night and performed her single "A Little Work" during the pageant's evening gown competition at the The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Steve Harvey returns to host the Miss Universe pageant, marking his third time. Rachel Platten will also be performing onstage, while model Ashley Graham will serve as a backstage host. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the end of the three-hour show.

For the empowering performance, the 42-year-old singer, who split with husband Josh Duhamel earlier this year, donned a glittering black and silver mini-dress as the Top 10 finalists walked it out during her performance. The song is a single off her most recent album, Double Duchess.

Miss Universe 2017 Evening Gown Competition

Fergie, Miss Universe 2017 Pageant

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2017 Miss Universe Top 10 are Miss Venezuela, Miss USA, Miss Philippines, Miss Canada, Miss South Africa, Miss Spain, Miss Brazil, Miss Colombia, Miss Thailand and Miss Jamaica.

Tonight's judges are Ross MathewsLele PonsJay ManuelMegan OliviPia Wurtzbach and Wendy Fitzwilliam.

Model Ashley Graham is serving as a backstage host with Carson Kressley

Miss Colombia, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss Colombia 2017

Laura Gonzalez

Miss Brazil, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Universe Brazil 2017

Monalysa Alcântara

Miss Thailand, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss Thailand 2017

Maria Poonlertlarp

Article continues below

Miss Jamaica, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 Miss Jamaica 2017

Davina Bennett 

Miss Venezuela, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss Venezuela 2017

Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago

Miss Spain, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss Spain 2017

Sofia del Prado

Article continues below

Miss South Africa, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss South Africa 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Philippines, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 Miss Philippines 2017

Rachel Peters

Miss USA, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss USA

Kara McCullough

Article continues below

Miss Canada, Miss Universe 2017, Top 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miss Canada

Lauren Howe

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fergie , Top Stories , , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.