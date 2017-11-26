Gwen Stefani's Sons Go Country for Oklahoma Holiday Weekend With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's three sons are a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll...

Stefani, whose Christmas duet and new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas is at No. 5, and her three boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, have been enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at boyfriend Blake Shelton’s home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The California-born-and-bred singer and her country crooner brought along the boys, who seemed to dive into camo gear and the slower pace of life. The group, who was joined by Gwen's brother Todd Stefani and sister-in-law Jennifer and their kids, appeared to have a blast in the country wearing cozy sweaters, doing some off-roading with the boys and even going on a helicopter ride with the fam—and the whole thing was shared on Snapchat.

Gwen may be on a 'copter, but that doesn't mean her signature red lip wasn't perfect!