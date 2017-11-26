Gwyneth Paltrow Spends Thanksgiving Weekend With Rumored Fiancé Brad Falchuk and Ex Chris Martin

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Below Deck

Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

Stephanie Pratt, Jonny Mitchell

Stephanie Pratt Breaks Down in Tears Over Messy Breakup With Jonny Mitchell

ESC: Kylie Jenner

You're Doing It Wrong: Shaping Your Eyebrows Like Kylie Jenner

Talk about modern love!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have proved that their oft-mocked "conscious uncoupling" really does work.

The celebrity shared a happy Instagram image with her rocker ex-husband and her rumored fiancé Brad Falchuk on Sunday. Despite the potential awkward situation, the A-list actress' current and former men appear to be thick as thieves, enjoying some good eats round the table together.

The 45-year-old posted the Instagram photo of the two smiling men seated at the breakfast table with the caption, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."

For those with eagle eyes who want to know just what the Goop founder eats for brunch, the product between the two men is a jar of Pesek Zman, an Israeli chocolate spread (kind of like Nutella, but not Nutella).

Gwyneth Paltrow's Romantic History

Sunday brunch #modernfamily

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Last week, E! News reported that the TV producer and the domestic goddess had gotten engaged after more than three years of dating, but have yet to confirm their status update on their tight-lipped relationship.

Meanwhile, Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee—which Falchuk co-created and executive produced—in 2010 and were rumored to have been dating for a year before they finally confirmed their romance in 2015.

Gwyneth was married to the Coldplay frontman for 10 years before they decided to split in March of 2014, a few months before she began seeing Brad. The pair have son Moses and daughter Apple.

Falchuk, on the other hand, was married to Suzanne Falchuk for 19 years before they split in 2013. They share two kids together as well, a daughter and a son named Isabella and Brody.

This modern family seems to make it work. Check out other friendly exes who have said goodbye to drama and yes to friendship...

Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney

SPW / TwisT / Splash News

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

The two called it quits in July 2016 after five years together. The singer said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show the following October she's "very close" to Kinney, adding, "He's been my lover and a friend for so long," she said. "We love each other. That's it."

Two months later, shetugged at the heartstrings of scores of fans when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her mom with her ex at an event for her charity the Born This Way Foundation.

 

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Getty Images; XPosurephotos.com

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

It may have taken some time, but the exes were finally able to see each other without things becoming awkward when they ran in to each other at church in May 2015.

 

Kate Hudson, Matthew Bellamy

AKM-GSI

Kate Hudson & Matt Bellamy

Despite ending their engagement in December 2014, the former couple continued to celebrate the holidays together in Aspen, Colo. 

Article continues below

THE MINDY PROJECT, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

Beth Dubber/FOX

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak

They dated on and off while filming The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard.

They remained friends after the series ended and even continued to work together after The Office; Novak played recurring character Jamie on Kaling's show The Mindy Project.

 

Hilary Duff, Mike Comrie, Coachella

Sharpshooter Images / Splash

Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

The exes have remained BFFS since their Jan. 2014 split. They have been seen enjoying a lot of each other's company as of late—here they attend the Coachella Music Festival. 

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa

Chiva/INFphoto.com

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa

The two broke up in 2014 and share legal and physical custody of their son, Sebastian "Bash" Taylor Thomaz. The former couple remains so close that she has even expressed interest in expanding their family.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin

Val Malone/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

After the spouses of 10 years announced they separated in March 2014, they headed to the Bahamas for a family vacation with their two kids, Apple and Moses.

Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom

AKM-GSI

Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom

The former couple have been spotted out and about together with their son Flynn multiple times after splitting up in 2013.

Kate Bosworth, Orlando Bloom

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Kate Bosworth & Orlando Bloom

They might have called it quits in 2006, but these two let bygones be bygones at the Dior Homme Cocktail Reception.

Article continues below

Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz

Jesse Grant/ Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz

The exes have no trouble coparenting their son, Bronx, after finalizing their divorce back in 2011. The Fall Out Boy star has even said his former wife is "an awesome mom."

Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas

Jamie McCarthy, John Parra/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus & Nick Jonas

The JoBro musician has said he's "really friendly" with his ex. "We've got a good relationship. I'm happy for her and Liam."

Dexter, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter

Randy Tepper/Showtime

Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter

The Dexter costars finalized their divorce in Dec. 2011, but they have no trouble working amicably onscreen.

Article continues below

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline

Mike/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline

You can never have a big enough cheering section! The pop superstar and her ex unite to root for their sons on the soccer field. Go Sean and Jayden!

Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato

Courtesy: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Topshop Topman

Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato

After attending the Topshop & Topman Los Angeles party at The Grove earlier in the day, the on-again, off-again couple enjoyed a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.

Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

As parents to 24-year-old Rumer Willis, the former couple has always stayed friendly and close. As Moore recovered from her rough patch in 2012, The Sixth Sense actor made time to visit his ex.

Article continues below

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen

AKM-GSI

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards

Despite their divorce in 2005, the former couple continues to define the term friendly exes. Whether kissing as costars or throwing birthday parties together as parents, the two always seem to get along.

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

The former couple appears to share no hard feelings towards each other. After their separation, the two continued to promote their Latin talent show, Q'Viva!. The two have moved on with new significant others but continue to coparent.

Courteney Cox, David Arquette

John Shearer/WireImage

Courteney Cox & David Arquette

The Cougar Town star has nothing but nice things to say about her ex. "He's my best friend and we've both grown and changed," the actress recently told Ellen DeGeneres.

Article continues below

Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake

Their real life romance may have fizzled in 2007. However, that doesn't mean the two couldn't heat up the screen in the 2011 movie, Bad Teacher.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Jim Toth

INFphoto.com

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

Even though they arrived separately, the friendly exes cheered on their son, Deacon, at a Brentwood, Calif., soccer game together. The actress's new man, Jim Toth, also joined the cheering section.   

Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Peter Facinelli & Jennie Garth

The Twilight star and his ex, who were married for 11 years and have three children together, make sure to put family first.

Article continues below

MET Gala, Will Arnett, Amy Poehler

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Will Arnett & Amy Poehler

Despite a surprise separation in September 2012, the couple decided to put on a united front for their children.

Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman

The couple of 30 years announced their shocking separation in October 2012. However, the parents of three grown children are rumored to be working things out and even possibly getting back together.

NEXT GALLERY: Big Celebrity Splits

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ VG , Gwyneth Paltrow , Top Stories , Chris Martin
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.