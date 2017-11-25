Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery After Allegedly Assaulting Husband Ryan Dorsey

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband of three years, Ryan Dorsey.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Humphreys told E! News that a police deputy responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Chesapeake, West Virginia on Saturday and talked to Dorsey, who said Rivera struck him in the head and face. The officer saw minor injuries consistent with Dorsey's statement. Rivera's husband also showed deputies a video made during the incident, which also supported his account of the incident, the spokesperson said. Rivera has not commented.

CNN quoted a criminal complaint as saying that Dorsey told officers that Rivera hit him in the head and on the bottom lip while they were taking their 2-year-old son Josey for a walk down a street. The sheriff's office said in a statement to E! News that the two were arguing over their child.

The actress was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. She was arraigned in court and then released on bond. E! News has reached out to a rep for the actress, who starred as Santana Lopez on the hit FOX series from 2009-2015.

The sheriff's office statement added that Dorsey did not require medical attention.