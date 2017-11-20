Bella Hadid Suffers Nip Slip at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—But She Finally Smiles!

Bella Hadid strutted her stuff at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show today, marking her second year at the event...and, of course, it came complete with lots to talk about.
For starters, the supermodel accidentally suffered a bit of a nip slip while taking her final strut at the completion of the Shanghai show among the other angels.
Wearing a silver, two-piece lingerie set and a gold, wreath crown, Bella lifted her arms to play with her hair and let out a cheer, which resulted in her letting out a bit more than expected. The gorgeous brunette gave the audience a peek underneath the sexy ensemble, but, hey! We can't blame her...It's not hard to do in an outfit like that.
Not to mention, Bella totally rocked the entire show, and no nip slip could wipe that smile from her face.
After taking on the VS Fashion Show for the first time just last year, Bella returned looking like a total pro. She even rocked a pair of blue angel wings that looked awesome against her black, lacy lingerie set.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
But perhaps even more exciting than the wings was the massive smile Bella let shine throughout the show—a sign of her level of comfort and gratitude the second time around.
In fact, before hitting the stage today, Bella took to Instagram to share how thankful she is for the opportunity to take part in the show once again.
"Feeling so grateful...The energy of the girls, the team, backstage / front stage, the incredible fans were so beautifully intense and motivating," she wrote. "I can't wait for tomorrow. All of my girls completely rocked it today & it makes me smile thinking about how hard every single person- models, stylists, look designers, the lights, the music, backstage, front stage etc worked to prepare-so many months in advance-such a huge, almost unbelievable production...and now it's finally happening! Thank you to everyone involved for putting in blood sweat and tears .. this show is going to be."
Meanwhile, her sister, Gigi Hadid, was unable to attend the show this year, despite having confirmed her spot on the runway in August.
"I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid wrote to her social media followers last week. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."