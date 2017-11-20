Married at First Sight's Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon Split

It's over for Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon.
The couple, who met on season five of Married at First Sight, have called it quits. Signs of trouble started in early November when Sheila tweeted, "Just got a call from the woman who's been sleeping with my husband...the same woman who he called on the honeymoon." She later tweeted a follower, "He admitted it."
Then on Sunday, Nate took to Twitter to respond to Sheila's statement. "Prior to any statements made about me, we were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce. This was known to both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to filed for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well."
Just got a call from the woman who's been sleeping with my husband...the same woman who he called on the honeymoon— Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 6, 2017
He admitted it— Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 6, 2017
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/tND8dzlTa3— Nate Duhon (@Nate_MAFS) November 19, 2017
He continued, "Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time."
After seeing Nate's tweet, Sheila took to Instagram to speak her mind. "Instead of finally accepting accountability, Nate has chosen to play this out in the media. Again, the best part about the truth is that it will stand the test of time," she captioned an Instagram message.
The message began, "I see that instead of finally operating in integrity, @Nate_MAFS chose to continue to lie. My husband & I had problems. Yes. He was dishonest and there were women throughout our ENTIRE marriage. Admittedly, I didn't know how to handle that; and as you saw on the show, I handled it poorly at times."
She continued, "I'm not proud of that, but I am extremely proud of the woman who acknowledges that and has made a conscious effort to change the things I didn't like. When I got married, I meant FOREVER. I unfortunately was the only one. If you watch the show back, my meltdown on the balcony was because Nathan said the he wanted a divorce. That was the first of probably 40+ times. And then came the women and the nights he would ignore my calls, block my number, engage in illicit activities, or not come home at all."
Sheila finished by saying, "On the cruise, we were intimate. We admittedly had problems, but I was fighting for my marriage only to have a woman who had reached out to me before call me AGAIN with receipts.. Now had my husband already begun living a single life?? Absolutely! But he had never stopped… and unlike him, a covenant with God wasn't as easily broken as taking off my wedding ring and bedding others… Again, perhaps he would've fought harder for the marriage if he hadn't already moved on. We'll never know, but he will have to see God for that. And I can proudly say that even on our worst day, I honored my vows and loved my husband and I would have until he showed me without a shadow of a doubt that I was in this alone. His infidelity and abandonment of the marriage released me. And although I'm not excited about the impending divorce, I am proud of this woman who knows what she deserves and a God who has shown me the true definition of unconditional love."
