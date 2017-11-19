Summer of '69: When Charles Manson Scared the Hell Out of Hollywood

Cue the panic.

A famous person had been murdered—and not just murdered, slaughtered—in her home, and because Tate had the recognizable name, the crimes of Aug. 9, 1969, were immediately dubbed the "Tate case" by law enforcement, and collectively the crimes are known as the Tate-LaBianca murders. That, combined with the never-ending obsession with Manson—perhaps due to spike and then temper off, now that he's dead—turned Tate into one of the most famous murder victims of all time practically overnight. At the time, the only murder that had received more media coverage was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

And with all that reporting, some of it was bound to get wildly out of hand, even with no Internet to help it along. For instance, a towel that had been thrown across Sebring's face was reported in different instances as having been a white hood or a black hood, prompting multiple theories about the symbolism of such a gesture (which didn't occur).

Tate's family lamented the coverage, remembering Sharon as a promising actress and glowing presence in their lives who was overjoyed to be starting a family of her own.

"The world lost an amazing set of philanthropists," her sister, Debra Tate, told ABC News in March, referring to the group at Sharon's house that ended up dead. "They definitely would have been the movers and the shakers in this industry."

In the months before Manson and his murderous followers were apprehended, every celebrity in Hollywood worried that he or she was next—especially because no one knew what was going on. Was Tate or Polanski (who was out of the country) targeted? Authorities found 6.9 grams of marijuana in a baggie in a living room cabinet. There were 30 grams of hashish in the nightstand in the bedroom where Frykowski and Folger were staying, along with 10 pills that turned out to be amphetamines. Was this a drug orgy that turned deadly when a participant "freaked out"? It was the '60s after all. Or was it a drug transaction gone wrong?

Steve McQueen, who had once dated Tate and was a friend and client of Sebring's, advised having a cleanup of the salon owner's house to clear out any potentially damaging items (i.e. drugs) that might embarrass his family or damage his good business name. McQueen didn't participate in the cleanup himself, but police reportedly never found anything untoward there. (In another only-in-Hollywood ghost story, Sebring had lived at 9860 Easton Drive, the former home of Jean Harlow—who died tragically at 26, like Tate—and her husband Paul Bern, who committed suicide in the house two months after they got married.)

The cops were initially pretty keen on a drug angle, but still, what was with all the carnage then?