BTS Brings Down the House With History Making 2017 American Music Awards Performance

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Inside Selena Gomez's 2017 AMAs Performance

2017 American Music Awards: 6 Most Memorable Moments

2017 American Music Awards Biggest Performances

The boys of BTS made history tonight as the first Korean boy band to perform at American Music Awards. The seven-member boy band, who are international superstars, hit the stage and brought down the house at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The group made the crowd erupt with their massive Love Yourself: Her hit, "DNA." They made not be household names to everyone, but the audience in Hollywood wildly applauded during the group's rousing performance. Baby Driver's Ansel Elgortcouldn't help dancing it out during the high-octane song.

The group is composed of JinJ-HopeJiminJungkookRM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series.

Photos

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

BTS, SHow, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After the performance, Jared Leto came on stage to announce Artist of the Year (which went to Bruno Mars), but even the Oscar winner and rocker couldn't help but be impressed with the show-stopping number that went before him. 

Earlier in the year, the group nabbed the award for Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Apple News , Top Stories , 2017 American Music Awards , Red Carpet
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.