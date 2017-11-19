Pink Slams "Negative Nancys" Who Claim She Cringed During Christina Aguilera's 2017 AMAs Performance

When she wasn't making people cry with "Everybody Hurts" or defying gravity at the 2017 American Music Awards, Pink kept busy slamming claims she had "grimaced" during Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard.

On Sunday night, an image of the singer went viral with many outlets and Internet users claiming that the Pink wasn't feeling the "Your Body" singer's medley to the late Houston.

However, Pink was quick to shut down that nonsense.

Between her two performances, the singer reposted a tweet by Mark Sundstrum, which said, "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts."

Along with the retweet, the mother of two wrote, "Yes. THIS. Christina f--king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's [sic]."

Christina and Pink have famously feuded in the past, but earlier this year Pink took to Twitter to explain that the popstars had made amends and moved on.