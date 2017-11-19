EXCLUSIVE!

Lea Michele Just Received a Big Surprise From Ramona Singer on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

The Chainsmokers Talk "Amazing" 5 Noms at 2017 AMAs

Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks National Geographic Mini-Series

Macklemore & Skylar Grey Talk "Glorious" at 2017 AMAs

Prepare yourselves for turtle time at the 2017 American Music Awards!

When Lea Michele, wearing J. Mendel, arrived on the red carpet for tonight's big award show, The Mayor star was totally expecting to rub elbows with music's biggest stars. What she didn't see coming, however, was a special message from Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Jason Kennedy asked Lea to look into the monitor to talk to her biggest fan.

"Hey Lea, I know you are presenting tonight and I know you are going to be fabulous," Ramona shared. 

The Bravo star then extended an invitation to the former Glee star. "I think you should come to New York City and film with us on the Housewives show."

Photos

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Lea Michele, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A shocked Lea responded, "I am shaking. I am literally shaking. I am so excited!"

She continued, "Ramona, I love you. Happy birthday! Any time you want to hang out in New York I am there. I am one of your biggest fans."

Lea has been very open about her love for all things Real Housewives

During her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress participated in a rapid-fire round of Housewives opinions with Andy Cohen. Spoiler alert: She can't wait for Kim Zolciak-Biermann's return to Atlanta and totally saw Luann de Lessep's divorce coming a mile away. 

Reality TV habits aside, Lea continues to celebrate the release of her new album Places.

And in between her presenting duties at tonight's show, the former Glee star will have plenty of time to enjoy performances by PinkKelly ClarksonChristina Aguilera and more. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 American Music Awards , Apple News , Lea Michele , Exclusives , Red Carpet , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.