Lili Reinhart Gives Cole Sprouse the Look of Love During Midnight Breakfast

Breakfast at 1 a.m. is never too late when you're in love!

On Saturday, Lili Reinhart shared an adorable Instagram pic taken by her main man Cole Sprouse and it's got us all glowing.

The too-cute photo shows the Riverdale actress smiling at a late night eatery as she jokingly tries to brush away a shutterbug. The actress tagged the photog as her co-star and boyfriend, whom she has been linked to since July.

Sprouse, who is an avid photographer, appears to have snapped his lady love just after a bite of breakfast. 

Along with the sweet image, Reinhart wrote, "When I wanted eggs and toast at 1am."

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

E! News confirmed that two were dating after the co-stars-turned-more first went public during 2017 Comic-Com. Reinhart and Sprouse have appeared on each other's social media accounts on more than one occasion since news hit that the duo took their love off the small screen and in to real life. 

On the hit CW show, which is currently in its second season, Reinhart appears as Betty Cooper and Sprouse takes on the role as Jughead Jones. The two are an unlikely (but fan-favorite) couple on the show and are lovingly called "Bughead" by their loyal fans.

410

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

Check out which other co-stars have turned into couples...

Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls

The WB

Milo Ventimiglia & Alexis Bledel in Gilmore Girls

Before Ventimiglia starred in the hit series This Is Us, he was the Jess to Bledel's Rory in Gilmore Girls. Meanwhile, the pair dated behind the scenes from 2002 to 2006. 

Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic for Academy of Television Arts and Sciences)

Milo Ventimiglia & Hayden Panettiere in Heroes

The actor also dated his co-star in the NBC sci-fi series, for about two years until 2009.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart in Riverdale

It's been recently revealed that the Riverdale co-stars who play Jughead and Betty are dating IRL!

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Invision for Alzheimer's Association/AP Images

Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory

The two stars of the hit CBS show started dating in 2007 and lasted for two years before calling it quits. 

Penn Badgley, Blake Lively

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Blake Lively & Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl

Before Lively met her hubby Ryan Reynolds through another project, she dated her Gossip Girl co-star until 2010. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Jennifer Lawrence & Nicholas Hoult in X-Men: First Class

The mutant co-stars dated for 5 years before calling things off in 2014. Lawrence has said that it was difficult managing her breakup with Hoult around the same time The Hunger Games franchise was wrapping up. 

Lea Michele, Cory Monteith

Miguel/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Lea Michele & Cory Monteith in Glee

A fan favorite, the couple had been dating for more than a year before Cory passed away in 2013. 

Oscar Couples, Jude Law, Sienna Miller

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jude Law & Sienna Miller in Alfie

After dating for less than a year, the couple were engaged by Christmas 2004. After a tumultuous relationship and a few affairs, they officially broke things off in 2006. 

Flashback: Couples at the Golden Globes, Jim Carrey, Renee Zellweger

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Jim Carrey & Renee Zellweger in Me, Myself & Irene

You probably forgot that these two were engaged for a brief period of time before ending things in 2000. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt

Barry King/WireImage.com

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt in Se7en

Pitt and Paltrow were actually engaged for a short period of time in the 90s. Looking back at it more recently, she has said that he was "too good" for her.  

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise

Matt Turner/Liaison

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman in Days of Thunder

When the two co-stars met in 1990, there was an instant connection. When Kidman was only 23, the pair wed and by the time she was 27 they had adopted two children. In 2001, after 11 years of marriage, they finalized their divorce. 

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones

This Game of Thrones power couple has been going strong for a while now!

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Instagram

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The new couple originally met while working together on The Voice as coaches.

Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ben McKenzie & Moren Baccarin

This cute couple recently welcomed a baby into the world after they got together while working on their Fox TV series, Gotham.

Dominic Sherwood, Sarah Hyland, SAG Awards 2016, Party Pics

John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood

Young love! This couple started dating after working together on Vampire Academy.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, The Place Beyond the Pines

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes

The hunky actor started dating his gorgeous girlfriend after they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. Now, they are mom and dad to two daughters together. 

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2

Summit Entertainment

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson in Twilight

The Twilight stars dated for years before calling it quits after Stewart was caught kissing director Rupert Sanders while filming Snow White and the Huntsman.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Channing Tatum, Step Up

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com; Touchstone Pictures

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The pair got together after working on Step Up in 2006. They got married in 2009 and have a baby girl named Everly together.

Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer

Teach/Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Sophia Bush & Jesse Lee Soffer

After working together on Chicago P.D., these two gorgeous actors kept the romance going. 

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis in That '70s Show

The teen stars later became a real-life couple and ultimately married. They now have two children together. 

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

This gorgeous couple met on the set of Fantastic Four and got married in 2008. They now have two daughters together.

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied

Thierry Orban/Abaca/startraksphoto.com

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied

This cute couple met while working on Black Swan. They married in 2012 and have one child together, Aleph.

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield

This hot, young duo met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man. They lasted several years before breaking up in 2015.

The Last Song, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song

The on-again, off-again pair began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They called off their engagement and broke up in 2013. By 2016, they had reconciled and have been going strong since. 

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

This cute couple met while filming Jumper in 2007. They have been together ever since, and even have a baby together!

Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in The Light Between Oceans

The low-key pair made their silver screen debut together in the 2016 romantic drama. 

Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes , MET Gala 2016, Couples, candid

John Shearer /Getty Images

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

After meeting while filming Evening, the couple got together and ended up married in 2009. It's been happily ever after since!

Dylan McDermott, Maggie Q

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q

Stalker co-stars appear arrive at Warner Bros. and InStyle's Post- 2015 Golden Globe party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, Wanderlust

Universal Pictures

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux in Wanderlust

These former co-stars are now husband and wife. 

Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen

AKM-GSI

Rachel McAdams & Michael Sheen in Midnight in Paris

The two dated between 2010 and 2013.

Dark Tide, Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez

Lionsgate

Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez in Dark Tide

The actress filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

High School Musical 3: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Disney

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical

The two are believed to have dated between 2006 and 2010.

Wall St 2: Money Never Sleeps

20th Century Fox

Shia LaBeouf & Carey Mulligan in Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps

The two met on the set of the movie and dated for more than a year before they split in 2010.

Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling

INFdaily.com

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling in The Notebook

The two dated for two years before they split in 2007.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner in Daredevil

The actor and actress, co-stars in the movie Daredevil, wed in 2005 and have three children together. In June 2015, they announced they plan to end their 10-year-marriage.

The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder as Damon and Nina Dobrev

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries

Damon and Elena dated in real life between 2011 and 2013.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Courtesy of Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa in All My Children

Real life imitated art for this couple, who married on screen and in real life. 

Scream

Dimension Films

David Arquette & Courteney Cox in Scream

Three years after appearing on the silver screen together, the duo married. They were together for more than 10 years before separating in 2010. 

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, The Green Lantern

Courtesy of Warner Bros

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern

The real life Mr. and Mrs. have become the epitome of #RelationshipGoals as they raise two children together. 

Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

AP Photo/Kristie Bull/Graylock.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar in I Know What You Did Last Summer

This longtime couple met on set and have been calling each other husband and wife ever since. 

True Blood, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer

John P. Johnson/HBO

Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer in True Blood

These co-stars found longtime love after meeting on set in 2007. They have been married for seven years and have two children together. 

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig in Dream House

Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto

Fox Searchlight

Dev Patel & Freida Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire

Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried & Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia!

The former musical co-stars dated behind the scenes, but called it quits in 2010. 

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian

AKM-GSI

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian in Northern Lights

This on-screen couple faced scandal before saying "I do" because they were both already married when they began having an affair behind the scenes. 

