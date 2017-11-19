Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Gives Health Update After Rushing to ER and Cancelling Vegas Shows

UPDATE on Sunday, November 19: Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on Sunday to give an update about her health.

"Better today n will be back on stage tonight," she wrote. "The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you."

On Saturday, Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter to tell fans that she was cancelling the late performance of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy tonight because she was "super sick." Soon after the post, the mother of two alerted fans that she was headed to the emergency room and cancelling both performances of her Las Vegas show, which is at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

On Saturday, Kendra tweeted, "Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show."

Almost two hours later, things seemed to go from bad to worse. The reality star shared that she was cancelling both shows and now going to the E.R. to seek medical care for an undisclosed reason.

The 32-year-old wrote, "Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I'll make it up to you."